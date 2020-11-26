Bossip Video

Yikes!

All Kevin Hart wanted to do was promote his recently released Netflix stand-up special Zero F*cks Given, but unfortunately a lot of his fans thought his strategy was in poor taste.

Parenting critics were up in arms after Hart shared a photo of Baby Kaori wearing a onesie with the show’s name. Folks were outraged that he used a swear word on his child’s clothing, but Kevin couldn’t help but laugh at those who spent time commenting on his child’s attire.

Does this make YOU outraged?

In reaction to seeing the precious tot in an outfit featuring profanity, some fans thought he took the promo too far. One person wrote, “not feeling the shirt.” Other comments poured in with the same feelings which lead Kevin to respond.

“This is the world that we are currently living in….s— is funny and sad at the same time..Y’all mothaf—s need to grow up and get a hobby. What’s happening out here.”

Kevin continued to clap back.