Fantasia Taylor is full of joy and a new baby! The 36-year-old American Idol winner just announced on Instagram live last night that she’s pregnant after trying over and over again with her husband Kendall Taylor.

Fantasia exclaimed on camera, smiling while putting her growing belly on display for fans:

“Keep trying, and you will conceive!”

The Taylors have been married for six years, celebrating their anniversary in June. This will be their first child together. The mother has two children from previous relationships: a daughter, Zion, and a son, Dallas. She didn’t disclose the sex of her soon-to-come bundle of joy. Her hubby Kendall was ecstatic about their baby on the way, adding that there were hurdles along the way.

“They were talking about in-vitro. They were going to do artificial insemination…I hear what y’all saying, but I know what God showed me.”

So sweet! Hit play to see a replay of Fantasia and Kendall’s baby announcement.

Today, Fantasia reiterated her announcement in a post on her Instagram page. The singer is so excited to meet her new baby!

𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐼 𝑊𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑇𝑜 𝑇ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝑌𝑜𝑢! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐺𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑈𝑠 𝐴 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑜𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑇𝑢𝑏𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡. @salute1st 𝐼 𝐿𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝐻𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑆ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝐿𝑖𝑘𝑒.

Fantasia and Kendall met in 2015 and dated for only three weeks before getting engaged. Taylor, a businessman, and motivational speaker, also has an adult son and two grandsons.

Congratulations to the Taylors!