Five years into the game, Patti LaBelle is still dominating the dessert table at everyone’s Thanksgiving festivities.

LaBelle’s line of baked goods, which are sold at Walmart, catapulted to fame after a fan sang the praises of her sweet potato pie in a viral video back in 2015. Still, in 2020, the music legend continues to rake in the profits from her desserts.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Walmart told FOX Business that the retailer sells a whopping 36,000 of LaBelle’s sweet potato pies every single day, or 1,500 pies every hour. That works out to about 25 pies per minute, every minute, over the course of the past five years.

“With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Patti Pie is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” a spokesperson for Walmart told the publication.

This all started 5 years ago, when a Youtuber taste-tested one of Patti’s sweet potato pies and posted his candid reaction. The video garnered more than 5 million views and ended up serving as the ultimate endorsement. At the time, the pies–which retail for less than $4–were being resold on eBay for up to $60 a pie.

Beside her voice, Patti LaBelle is now known for her sweet potato pie, but her line also features other sweet treats including Southern buttermilk pie, peach cobbler, bread pudding, and banana pudding.