Internet Money stopped by The Tonight Show this week to perform “Lemonade” with some help from Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav.

The song has been holding steady in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks now, peaking at No. 6. Now, following the huge success of the track, all of the artists got together to perform the song for Jimmy Fallon and his late night audience.

For the pre-taped performance, Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav truly embody the name of the song by standing on top of a simple white platform stage surrounded by a pool of lemons. To drive the point home even more, the stage is bathed in yellow light, with each of the featured rappers taking their turns at the front of the stage to deliver their respective verses.

According to Internet Money’s Taz Taylor, “Lemonade” had been sitting in the stash for years before it blew up to the song it is today. “We been sitting on lemonade since 2017 man,” he tweeted. “That song has had a crazy ass journey. I’m glad y’all finally have it..”

Check out the video down below to see Internet Money perform “Lemonade” alongside Nav, Gunna, and Don Toliver.