How exactly are homeless people suppose to cook the frozen turkeys y’all giving out … pic.twitter.com/cGyGQQUMlv — Masa Mada 🏁 (@Mr_africaaaa) November 24, 2020

It’s that shenanigan-filled SZN where we stuff our faces alongside family members we either love dearly or secretly hate in the name of thankfulness or fellowship or amazing food or Black Friday or well-earned days off from work.

Sadly, that Thanksgiving we knew and loved is completely different this year in the midst of a seemingly never-ending pandemic that forced many families to settle for virtual gatherings via Zoom

But hey, at least we’ll still get the jokes and struggle plates that make the holiday so special (and hilarious).

At some point, the cooking on social media improved but we’re still anticipating Draya’s spectacular feast in one of the funniest (and messiest) holiday traditions on the internet.

“Remember that time you guys roasted me on making chicken,” she captioned on a post promoting her new cooking show *eye-roll emojis* …anyway. My fried chicken video is up now on Youtube (link in my bio) *chickem emojis* ps::: I don’t care about how your grandma makes it or your auntie with the elbow dimples.”

When she’s not cooking fried chicken or “kinda healthy salmon,” she’s eating super healthy to keep her bodyodyody tight.

“I am six months pescatarian,” she told BET in an interview. I’ve tried to limit my chicken and red meat consumption a lot. I try to drink a lot of water. I try to work out. My downfalls are sweets. I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert,” she said.

