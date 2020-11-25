Bossip Video

A TikTok creator is going viral for allegedly having beef with Kylie Jenner. Allegedly, Kylie had time earlier this week to respond to a TikTok creator who doubter she was capable of selling out of a recent makeup collaboration she did with The Grinch.

Kylie’s makeup line sold out in no time on the same day it was released. It featured bundles of makeup, including lip gloss, eyeshadow, highlighters lipstick, and eyeliner all inspired from the iconic holiday story, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Super cute and fun products, but the TikToker wanted to know, WHO is buying it?

The young man, @Kriswrightt on TikTok, didn’t believe she sold out the entire collection which ranges in prices from up to $265.00.

“Why is Kylie Jenner lying to the public? Why is she lying? There’s no way this Grinch kit sold out!”

Kylie saw the viral video that got over 4 million views and she decided to respond. Hit play to see what she supposedly said back.

Oooh! This is hilarious but unfortunately, it’s a lie! After going viral, Kris actually came forward with the truth in a new video. He made the whole thing up.

Jokes over people!

In other Kylie news, did you guys check out her latest Youtube cooking video alongside her precious daughter Stormi? The mommy and daughter duo whip up Grinch-inspired cupcakes on their latest episode and as always… Stormi steals the show!