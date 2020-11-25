Bossip Video

Yara Shahidi is a businesswoman that’s always booked and always busy. She co-stars on one sitcom, Black-ish, while staring in her very own spin-off, Grown-ish. Both shows are wildly successful and between the two of them, filming can be almost year-round. She also picked up a new role where she will be playing Tinkerbell in an upcoming live-action Peter Pan remake for Disney.

While working full time and then some, she also runs 7th Sun productions, a company she founded alongside her mother, Keri Salter Shahidi. The production company recently inked a deal with ABC, with who they already have a great working relationship with to develop content for streaming, cable, and broadcast TV.

With so much on her plate, it leaves you to wonder what she does in her spare time and what a normal day is like for the actress. Thanks to Vogue, we now get a little insight into those burning questions as she joins Vogue for 73 Questions.

In the video, she discusses being in the entertainment business since she was six-weeks-old and growing up in the public eye since launching on her journey with Black-ish at 14. She also reveals what books she’s currently reading and how she balances work while finding time to read. For a tiny second, she even opens up about her dad being Prince’s photographer. If you want spoilers for the next season of Grown-ish, don’t get your hopes up, but she does reveal tons more about family, life, and adulting. You can watch the full video below.