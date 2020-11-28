Bossip Video

Rest in peace, young queen…

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Black community not only in regards to positives cases but also deaths. The Guardian noted a heartbreaking stat from the CDC that obliterates the idea that only older folks are susceptible to losing their lives to this growing pandemic:

Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native youth constitute only 41% of the under-21 US population but comprise about 75% of all pediatric Covid-19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control

Sadly, one of the people who have joined this morbid statistic is 14-year-old Honestie Hodges. While her name might not jump out at you, Honestie most likely entered your consciousness back in 2017 when BOSSIP reported on an infuriating viral video that showed the then 11-year-old was handcuffed and held at gunpoint by police officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Honestie tested positive on her birthday in November and passed away this past Sunday. Its beyond sad that because of the pathetic response from the federal government, Donald Trump specifically, Honestie was robbed of her youth, adulthood, and golden years. Moreover, her family has to run a GoFundMe in order to have the money necessary to pay for her funeral and subsequent expenses.