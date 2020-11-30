Soooooul Train!

The incredible Brandy hits the 2020 #SoulTrainAwards stage to perform "Say Something" & "Borderline"! @4everBrandy always delivers! pic.twitter.com/kcw1cCfSep — BET (@BET) November 30, 2020

Last night’s 2020 Soul Train Awards show was a toe-tappin,’ finger-snappin’ good time that delivered exciting performances from Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan, Charlie Wilson & Smokey Robinson, Cee-Lo Green, Snoh Aalegra, Ella Mai and many more who showed up and showed out on one of music’s biggest nights in music.

Hosted by iconic BFF duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the annual celebration of R&B/Soul continued its reign as BET’s flyest Awards show that honored Summer Walker (Album of the Year), Megan Thee Stallion (Rhythm & Beats Award), Brandy (Soul Train Certified), Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & Wizkid (Video of the Year), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist) and Kirk Franklin (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.

The star-studded show comes just days after the Grammy nominations stirred up backlash from R&B artists like Teyana Taylor and weeks after the AMAs that STILL, after all these years, failed to recognize the beloved genre properly.

Congratulations to one and only @MonicaDenise – our 2020 #SoulTrainAwards Lady of Soul Honoree! pic.twitter.com/RVDplEO3ny — BET (@BET) November 30, 2020

Grammy-winning icon (and social media obsession) Monica won the night with her highly anticipated performance/acceptance of the prestigious Lady of Soul Award.

“The little girl, that was constantly told what she couldn’t do it, did it because you’ve been there and because you consistently supported me,” she said, thanking her family and all those who helped her reach the top. “I have accomplished a lot, but there’s so much more I’d like to do because I believe he’s still carrying me. I know it’s possible,” she added.

