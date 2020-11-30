Bossip Video

On what would have been his 44th birthday, the people over at Marvel and Disney paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman in a simple, yet touching way.

Fans who watched Black Panther in honor of the late actor on his birthday on Sunday, November 29 got to see the signature Marvel Studios opening filled with nothing but scenes of Boseman. Disney chairman Bob Iger teased the updated opening credits scene yesterday before also sharing a few special words about the star.

“To all fans of #BlackPanther,” the exec wrote, “Watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

Chadwick Boseman passed away back in October following a long battle with colon cancer, which he kept hidden from the public and even a lot of the people who worked very closely with him every single day. Despite his stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis back in 2016, Boseman worked his way to the top of Hollywood and portrayed a number of career-defining roles, including his iconic portrayal of T’Challa in Black Panther and his incredible role as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a role that would sadly become his final film before his unexpected passing.

Watch Disney+ and Marvel’s special tribute to Chadwick Boseman for yourself down below.

Chadwick’s Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo also paid tribute to the late actor in a heartfelt post via Instagram. The Hulk actor shared a sweet moment of Boseman embracing his castmates on set.

“Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment”, he captioned the emotional post.

R.I.P to the king Chadwick Boseman.