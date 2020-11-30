Bossip Video

The 2020 Soul Train Awards were on fire last night with finger-snap ensuing performances and celebrations of black excellence.

Hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbeland Tichina Arnold, the two H.B.I.C.s kicked off the show with an electrifying song and dance tribute to black women.

They then wowed the crowd with their lewks that varied from tribal prints to vegan leather and velvet.

Monica, Tichina, Tisha

Source: BET Networks / Soul Train

Other soulful style standouts included a blonde braided Brandy…

a pompadour and green gown rocking Brandee Evans a.k.a. Mercedes from “P-Valley”…

Uncle Clifford himself Nicco Annan who looked dapper in white…

and a chic and SNATCHED Chanté Moore. Chanté also participated in the evening’s Soul Cypher alongside PJ Morton, Shanice, and Stokely.

Andra Day who’s preparing to star in Lee Daniel’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” film flaunted a fro and a pink two-piece.

She also introduced soul singer Moses Sumney noting that she too once had the opportunity to grace the Soul Train stage as a new artist.

Winners included Chris Brown led the pack as the evening’s most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their hit “Go Crazy.”  and H.E.R. followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.”

Monica was also honored with the Lady Of Soul Award and graciously accepted in a stunning black bodysuit.

Monica, Tichina, Tisha

Source: BET Networks / Soul Train

Did YOU watch the 2020 Soul Train Awards?

Whose look was your favorite?!

