Just like every other celebrity in Atlanta once their birthday rolls around, Reginae Carter said, “What pandemic?” as she celebrated her 22nd trip around the sun with hundreds of her closest friends.

Photos of the big shindig were posted by the party planners, MBP Events, which showed just how much planning went into making this night look special. The flyer for the party was a play on the Hot Boys’ Guerrilla Warfare album cover, with Reginae taking the place of her dad and his group members for her “Hot Girls” interpretation. She posted about the event prior, explaining that the theme of the night would be the 90s and 2000s.

“This Sunday it’s up,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to see you guys all dressed up and taking over the 99 & the 2000s #inviteonly.”

Looks like Reginae was also paying tribute to her rapper dad Lil Wayne by re-making his iconic 1999 album cover for Tha Block Is Hot into a special invite for her birthday celebration.

Once Sunday rolled around, Reginae celebrated her 22nd birthday with hundreds of people and not a face mask in sight. Instagram was filled with footage from the party, with Reginae and her mom, Toya Johnson, sharing a ton of clips onto social media to document the evening.

In one clip, the 22-year-old’s dad, Lil Wayne, took the stage to perform as she stood by his side singing along to every single word. There were also performances from other artists, including Atlanta legends 2Chainz and Juvenile.

Reginae stunned in a sparkly denim bikini top showing off her new goodies and some tight matching shorts! Looks like everyone was having a good time.

Obviously, Reginae’s birthday bash definitely drew a lot of criticism, with people in other parts of the country wondering how Atlanta continues to party while COVID still runs rampant. Reginae has yet to respond to the backlash, but she did speak on the event, thanking her boyfriend, YFN Lucci, for throwing her the party.

“Thank you to my amazing boyfriend!” she tweeted. “You did that party!”

