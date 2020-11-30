Bossip Video

Looks like Boo Boo the Foolville is moving to Beantown.

With the Thanksgiving holiday last week, you might have missed the news that Tristan Thompson has been traded to the Boston Celtics. Obviously that would put him and Khloé even further apart, since he previously was splitting time between Cleveland and L.A. But according to US Weekly reports Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is stronger than ever and the couple plan to move together to Boston while also keeping a residence together in Los Angeles.

“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and [their daughter] True.” The insider adds, “All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

Sheesh — Tristan must be pouring it on THICK… This man cheated on Khloe multiple times — and with people inside her family’s close circle at that, but he’s still a “good guy”? Would you feel the same way about your sister’s man if he publicly embarrassed her like this?

Cuz Kim was on Twitter celebrating Tristan’s good news like she didn’t just drag him last year…

Kim Kardashian congratulates Tristan Thompson on signing with the Celtics. “Boston here we come” pic.twitter.com/hlRFbHEcJx — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 23, 2020

We also just have to note that not everyone is excited about Thompson and Kardashian coming to Boston.

Tatum frantically trying to list all the victims of the Kardashian curse to Danny Ainge. pic.twitter.com/J2yyp4ZKDQ — Giovanni Dos Santos BLM ✊🏾 (@django_uncut) November 23, 2020

She making sure the curse goes with him 💀 — simba (@DdaGOAT_19) November 23, 2020

Me, as a laker fan pic.twitter.com/FV0oCTFNMf — Tormund Giantsbane (@Sevag_Zomdjian) November 23, 2020

They need to stay where they at….we good over here in Boston — The Live Remix (@dj_G7_RDP) November 23, 2020

Uh-oh, boston is in trouble. — JackOwl (@bbot2019) November 23, 2020

Do y’all really think there is a curse?

And in related Tristan Thompson news — the baller just officially became a U.S. citizen last week.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media – Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

For those who didn’t know already, Thompson hails from Ontario, Canada.