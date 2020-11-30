Bossip Video

This past weekend, the talk of social media and pretty much everywhere online was the filthy knockout Nate Robinson endured at the hands of Jake Paul.

The knockout spawned some of the best memes of 2020. Situations like Nate and Jake’s are hilarious, but sometimes, they overshadow other events and run-ins that happen at the same time. Allegedly, that’s exactly what happened this weekend when Tekashi 6ix9ine and boxer Gervonta Davis ran into each other.

Of course, many of us who know how deadly Gervonta is inside the ring instantly wonder what the hell is 69 is thinking getting into it with a guy like him. The one thing you have to remember is now that Tekashi is a free man after snitching on his former associates and getting his sentence reduced is that he keeps armed security everywhere he goes. So, even if he is the one who starts the altercation, his security is there to take care of him by any means. It’s essentially like him having a 24/7 fall guy around him and using them like he did Treyway to handle his dirty work.

No one knows exactly why these two would have beef with each other, but in these clips below, you can feel the tension in the room–so there is clearly a good reason for the altercation.