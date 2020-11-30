Slimmy Trimmy Files: Rebel Wilson Dropped 40 Pounds In 2020 So Far And She’s Still Shedding Weight

Rebel Wilson is 40lbs down this year after going hard during her “Year of Health”.

This weekend Wilson, who turned 40 in March, revealed on her Instagram story that she reached her goal weight, 165 lbs ahead of her end of year deadline.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” the star wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photograph of her scale. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s.”

According to PEOPLE, Wilson checked into a wellness center in Austria earlier this month in order to make sure she reached her goal. The actress also shared plans to do an Instagram Live when she returned to the United States.

“I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Sooo until then…6p NYC time,” she wrote.

Wilson had lots to celebrate this weekend.

Thank you to the Australian Academy for this amazing honor for LOL Last One Laughing on Amazon’s @PrimeVideo ! 🏆 #AACTAs #AACTAawards2020 pic.twitter.com/haev835X8m — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 30, 2020

She also picked up an award at the AACTA’s Sunday night.

Wilson spoke about her struggle with her sweet tooth during a guest appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

.@RebelWilson gets real about the difficulties of being healthy and how she completely transformed her body this year! Tune in today for more: https://t.co/3yRe9N8zsg pic.twitter.com/ssjul0IDYL — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 10, 2020

It definitely sounds like she’s developed some healthier habits this year.

