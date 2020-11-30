Bossip Video

Are you lovin’ it?!

If you’re a McDonald’s McRib lover you’re in luck because the uber-popular uber saucy sandwich is back. Not only that, McDonald’s announced today that they’re giving away 10,000 free McRibs for those who hack off their facial follicles as part of No-Shave November.

Mickey Dee’s seasoned boneless pork sandwich is back nationwide on Dec. 2. on the heels of the cancer awareness fundraising initiative and to celebrate, the fast-food chain is giving away a boatload with its “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes.”

“Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix—believe me, I’ve tried,” McDonald’s Vice President of U.S. Communications, David Tovar said in a statement. “With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we’re excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.” “No-Shave November is a month-long journey where we ask participants to put down their razors and ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness,” said Senior Executive Director of No-Shave November, Monica Hil in a statement. “We’re thrilled McDonald’s is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib.”

According to an official press release, McDonald’s says McRib purchases Wednesday “will help support our donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives.”

Even if you don’t have a beard you can snag a McRib via the sweepstakes by, “sharing a photo on your public Twitter or public Instagram account using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tagging @Mcdonalds.”

The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, while supplies last.

McDonald’s official Twitter account is cheekily teasing the sandwich’s re-release online.

got 10,000 McRib sandwiches in my office rn — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 29, 2020

k giving them away only IF you shave bc beards + McRib sauce don’t mix. post ur clean-shaven selfie on ur public profile with #shave4mcribsweepstakes and @mcdonalds. ​

First 10,000 could get a free McRib via @ubereats.​

​

ends 12/2. 50 US/DC 18+. rules at https://t.co/nsblLbdMHw https://t.co/RlrQ4My1Tx — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 30, 2020

Luckily for us (in the US), we're just about t-35 hours away! https://t.co/NncD1DbAw7 — When is the McRib coming back (@McRibCountdown) November 30, 2020

When McRibs first returned via a limited release in October 2019 it sparked hilarious hysteria on Twitter from people feigning for the seasonal item. It ALSO looks like news of the McRib’s return is once again sending social media into a tizzy.

There’s even an @McRibCountdown account.

i’ve been on the hunt for a McRib for 7 years. with every ounce of gratitude i have, thank you for bringing it back ⁦@McDonalds⁩! pic.twitter.com/l7dMU3PUDU — Peter Chhum (@coldopenpeter) November 30, 2020

Will YOU be getting your McRib fix?