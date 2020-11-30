Bossip Video

“That’s the binder, she brought a binder, you guys!”

Monique Samuels apparently will have an explosive moment at The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. As previously reported the reunion taped for 11 hours and rumors are swirling that Gizelle Bryant was “exposed” and put on blast by her castmates.

Gizelle herself even hinted that she was under fire at the Portugal-themed reunion. During a recent episode of Bravo’s Chat Room, Gizelle revealed that she had a “breakdown” while filming.

“A major [breakdown] recently, and you guys will see as a little tease to the reunion, is I was sitting there very nice and pretty and everybody and their grandmother was coming for me for about eight hours — and then in the last two to three hours, I just lost it,” she told her fellow Bravo’s Chat Room co-hosts. “Wait and see, it was a doozy… it didn’t go well for me.”



The Peach Report Daily, a credible housewives source, also hinted that someone caught hell at the reunion and made a note about a “plotation” being discussed. If you can remember, Monique Samuels said that Gizelle Bryant was at the center of a “plot” against her, that involved a nasty rumor that Monique cheated on her husband and her youngest son, Chase, wasn’t his.

Nowww that DEEP conversation can

finally begin. Not the “plotation” for

the people chile! 🌸👀🔥 #RHOP — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) November 12, 2020

The source account also shared a tweet noting that someone brought a binder to the reunion to expose someone.

NOT A BINDER SIS! 🕵🏽‍♀️👀🌸 #RHOP — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) November 13, 2020

It looks like that #RHOP binder bringer was Monique Samuels, according to Monique herself.

On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live Monique answered a series of rapid-fire questions about the reunion including “who was full of the most BS the entire day,” “whose significant other got the most heated,” and “who was on the receiving end of Karen [Huger]’s sharp tongue and shade the most.”

Things got especially interesting however when Andy asked “who brought the best receipts and Monique quickly made it clear that it was her.

“Definitely me,” said Monique while holiding up a binder. “That’s the binder! She brought a binder, guys,” Andy exclaimed. “That is going in the Housewives Museum!”

WELP!

While it’s unclear when The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion will air, The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.

Will YOU be watching???