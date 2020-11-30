GYRATING BY THE GRITS!

By now, you’ve probably seen the chitter-chatter over popular Dallas restaurant True Kitchen + Kocktails that trended after its fed up owner cussed out customers for twerking on furniture during brunch at his ‘respectable’ establishment.

Now, we don’t actually have video of the twerking in question but do have footage of the owner delivering a spicy speech to a packed restaurant that immediately trended on Twitter.

Restaurant SUICIDE on camera. pic.twitter.com/9Bkr6q3lyF — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) November 30, 2020

After hourS of jokes and memes, the owner, Kevin Kelley, finally responded TMZ Live which you can view here.

In the video he insists he doesn’t have an issue with twerking but moreso with the time and place that the twerking took place.

Naturally, this divided the internet between those who agree that twerking shouldn’t happen inside restaurants during brunch and others who think that outdated way of thinking is steeped in respectability politics.

Me at “ True kitchen and Kocktails”minding my own business 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/0xxhpbqxBm — 🧡 (@_tootieraww) November 30, 2020

Either way, True Kitchen went viral for all the wrong reasons despite its intriguing menu that consists of brunch dishes like Fried Chicken & Moet and drink selections that include frozen cocktails served in upcycled Dusse or Patron bottles.

In response to the numerous comments and postings on social media I will share a bit of detail associated with our guests twerking, being asked to stop, being addressed, and asked to leave TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails,” they wrote on the official Instagram page. While I would like to apologize to the patrons who I offended by my poor choice of wording, I think this full story and a bit of video may help your understanding of the final straw with guests addressed and asked to leave.

Peep the full statement here:

