Bossip Video

After a long year of pain, Euphoria is on the way.

Zendaya Coleman is the youngest woman to ever win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series. The new trailer for HBO’s Euphoria acknowledges such. The special episode of the drug-addled teen angst series airs this Sunday, December 5, and while the trailer doesn’t give much of anything way, we can only imagine what type of heart-break is in store for us after we watch two hours of the best acting in the business.

Press play on the video below and see what this new Euphoria appendix series is hittin’ fo.