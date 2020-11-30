Rick Ross Partners With Jetdoc, “The Boss” Is Helping Alleviate Healthcare Costs With New Telehealth Investment

Shout out to pears! Rick Ross has been on his own personal health quest for some time now, after several near brushes with death.

Now the rap mogul and entrepreneur is looking to help the public at large through a partnership with a new telehealth startup known as Jetdoc. In his new role with Jetdoc, Rick Ross will appear in creative campaigns, digital and television ads and other promotional activations designed to educate and inform consumers of this innovative new offering in healthcare.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands,” said Rick Ross.

Ross made a virtual appearance on Good Morning America to spread the word about Jetdoc. Check out his segment below.

As part of today’s announcement, Jetdoc’s national rollout will include an exclusive early access promotion on their website for free virtual doctor visits for the first and early adopters.

Founded by healthcare veteran and entrepreneur, Tommy Duncan, Jetdoc provides affordable virtual healthcare with instant access to telehealth sessions with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Priced at just $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit or a $10 unlimited monthly membership, Jetdoc fits into every budget—giving millions affordable and convenient access to healthcare. In addition to safe and affordable care, Jetdoc members will also receive a free Jetdoc DiscountRx Card for up to 85% off retail prices for prescription medication at most major retailer pharmacies.

With this partnership, Jetdoc is setting the new standard for the virtual doctor visit—one that provides simple, reliable, and private care at the speed and ease the modern world demands. Jetdoc works to not only alleviate patients’ financial burdens but also improve access to both preventative and urgent care, according to Tommy Duncan, Founder and CEO of Jetdoc, Inc.

“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Duncan. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”

The Jetdoc app is now in beta and servicing patients in Florida with additional states to launch at the beginning of 2021. Users can sign up at jetdoc.com. The Jetdoc app is free for download for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play.