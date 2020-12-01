Bossip Video

The sad story of an influencer’s disappearance and death is making national headlines.



Alexis Sharkey, 26, was found dead on the side of a Houston road Saturday morning after family and friends said she was missing. The influencer with 30K followers was stripped completely naked and investigators reported that they do not believe this was a “natural death.”

Her mother Stacey Clark Robinault, told news station KHOU11 that her daughter was last heard from on Friday evening and suddenly stopped responding to phone calls and texts from friends who were waiting for her to come over for movie night. Her mom became worried because her daughter ALWAYS answered the phone.

That sentiment was echoed by Alexis’ friend Tanya Ricardo who told KHOU11 she last spoke to Alexis around 6 p.m. on Friday and found her ghosting unusual.

“She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone,” said Tanya.

She added that her friend Alexis and her husband had been going through a rough patch in their relationship.

“Recently, she opened up to us about it and divorce was being filed,” the friend said. “She was a very private person. She didn’t share a lot about what was going on at home.”

Alexis’ mom panicked after learning from her son-in-law Tom that her daughter was missing.

She then took to social media to plead with the public for help.

“Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!! No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!”

Later when Alexis’s body was found, Ms. Robinault shared the sad news with the public.

“It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found,” she wrote. “We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

She later told ABC 13 that her instincts are telling her that her daughter was murdered.

“I do believe she was murdered,” Robinault added. “Yes. From what I’ve been able to gather as well as a mother’s gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It’s not let me down.”

Alexis’ husband Tom is also seemingly reeling and s hared several posts on Facebook grieving the loss.