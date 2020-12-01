Bossip Video

At a certain point, it begins to feel like everything we do can get us killed.

Black people are killed regularly for the most benign things and the stories never stop being heartbreaking. According to CNN, a 19-year-old named Aidan Ellison was shot dead in Oregon on the week of Thanksgiving by a 47-year-old soup cookie named Robert Paul Keegan. The two men are said to have had a confrontation in the parking lot of the Stratford Inn in Ashland where the two were both staying in Oregon. Apparently, Keegan didn’t like the volume level of Aidan’s music. A report from Insider stated that the teen had been playing music loudly in the parking lot.

Aiden Ellison, a Black 19-year-old, was fatally shot on Monday in Oregon by Robert Keegan, a white 47-year-old, after an argument over the teen’s “loud music” in a parking lot. Keegan took a gun out of his coat and fired a shot into Aiden’s chest. https://t.co/CG0nkxvtZD pic.twitter.com/14vz2wHLi2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 28, 2020

After an argument, Ellison produced a firearm and fired a single shot into Aidan’s chest. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person. He had the audacity to plead not guilty. Police Chief Tighe O’Meara isn’t buying:

“The blame for the incident is entirely on Robert Keegan, he is 100% responsible for it,” O’Meara said. “He’s the one who chose to bring a gun into the situation.”

Hopefully, the jurors or judge who typically take everything cops say to the bank will do the right thing this time around and convict this violent white man and sentence him to significant time in prison, at least 25 years if not the chair.

Keegan is currently being held without bail and set to appear in court on February 21, 2021. The worst part about this story is that Ellison’s community is mourning the loss of their fallen brother. Many called his tragic death an act of racism. O’Meara says they’re spot on. “I understand that there are legitimate tensions surrounding matters of violence against people of color in the US, and this situation speaks directly to that,” said the police chief. “I want to do whatever I can with the police department to navigate our marginalized community member relationships and find a way through this.”

Rest in peace Aidan Ellison.