We’re not sayin’ she’s a gold digger but…

Larsa Pippen definitely likes dating men with money, regardless of their age! Scottie Pippen’s ex was photographed holding hands during an outing with Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley this week. The photos, which were posted on the WAGs Tea After Dark Instagram account show the pair looking pretty cozy while shopping. In one photo the pair are hand in hand and in another, she is holding on to his arm.

The potential couple may have some hurdles ahead for several reasons in our opinion. The first might be the HUGE age gap. According to TotalProSports Beasley is 24-years-old and Pippen is 46. On the upside, Beasley recently signed a four year $60 million contract. However, on the downside Malik and his ex Yao Montana are reportedly still facing felony charges related to a September incident where Beasley allegedly pointed an automatic rifle at a car WITH A FAMILY inside. YIKES.

To further complicated matters, WAGS Tea After Dark claim that Beasley and Montana, who share a baby son Makai, were secretly wed earlier this year. From what we recall, Larsa’s divorce isn’t final either, so it seems like these might be two separated adults enjoying each other’s company.

One other thing — wasn’t Larsa JUST sick with COVID? Was Malik taking care of her during her time of illness y’all think?

Also — we hate to be the ones to say it but um… Malik definitely has a type. And they definitely all use the same doctor.