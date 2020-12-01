Bossip Video

Mike Tyson did some serious training before getting back into the ring for his fight against Roy Jones Jr., but one thing he didn’t change about his daily routine was his marijuana intake.

Tyson went on to start a marijuana company after leaving the boxing world, plus he recently admitted that he dodged drug tests throughout his career using different methods, like using a fake penis for urine tests. With that being said, it really shouldn’t surprise fans that Iron Mike claims he was high during his fight with Roy Jones Jr. this weekend.

“Absolutely yes… Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he admitted to reporters after the fight. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”

When it comes to smoking, Tyson said that him and Mary Jane are a package deal–plus, it has never affected his abilities in the ring.

“It’s just who I am,” he said following the fight. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”

