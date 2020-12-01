Bossip Video

It CAN’T be that serious…

People love Thanksgiving. There’s amazing food, memories, cozy drinks, and time spent with family and friends celebrating life. It’s beautiful. Sadly, the other tradition of Thanksgiving that is often swept under the rug is the spilled blood of innocent people. According to the Chicago-Tribune, that tradition was kept alive after a houseguest became unruly.

Reports say that James Dixon got drunk at an advised-against Thanksgiving gathering and began to dig his bare hands into the leftover food. An argument ensued with the host’s 52-year-old boyfriend Vincell Jackson and witnesses say Dixon sucker-punched Jackson and the fight continued outside. It’s there that the other houseguests say they saw Dixon running away and Jackson laying on the ground covered in blood with nine stab wounds to his head, face, and left arm.

Several hours later, Dixon was arrested with multiple knives, one of which was covered in blood. He also had a knife wound that police say is consistent with a struggle. Before leaving the courtroom, Dixon asked the judge how much time his potential conviction carries:

“First-degree murder from 20 to 60 years, sir,” Ortiz said, adding that was a topic for his attorneys in the coming days.

We imagine his soul left his body the moment after he heard how much time he could potentially spend in the clanker. Under the judge’s orders, Dixon is currently being held on $350,000 bail.