“Celebrity Game Face” Exclusive: Lamorne Morris Tries Reading Alesha Renee’s Lips And It’s Pure Comedy! [VIDEO]

Ready for some laughs?

“Celebrity Game Face” executive produced and hosted by Kevin Hart returns with new episodes tonight (December 1) at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes will include a holiday-themed special and an episode in which past celebrity contestants come back for redemption. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the holiday special with celeb pairings Alesha Renee and Lamorne Morris playing the game “Mouthing Off”. Check out the clip below.

That was FUN… Hilarious when Lamorne was like — we’re like siblings I can’t say that. Have you ever tried lipreading? There is a real art to it. We’ve loved watching Alesha Renee’s evolution and hope to see her on TV more and more. Lamorne is a favorite as well — he’s definitely one of the most naturally funny actors out right now. Did you guys see his HULU show “WOKE”?

“Celebrity Game Face” airs Tuesday’s on E! at 10pm ET/PT. There’s a brand new episode tonight. Y’all watching? If you had to bet, which celebrity pair would you guess is most likely to go home with the W tonight? Do you think Alesha Renee and Lamorne will win? Or Joel McHale’s team or Mike “The Miz” ?