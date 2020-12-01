Bossip Video

A suspect has been detained in the murder of 21 Savage’s brother in the UK.

Last week, we reported that 21 Savage’s brother Terrell Davis a.k.a. TM1way was stabbed and killed in the United Kingdom. At the time, not many details were available, but an investigation was launched to find the person responsible for the murder. 21 Savage took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his brother–another loss for a person who has already told us in the past that he’s lost so much already.

According to reports from Complex, the investigation could be coming to an end as they may have found their suspect.

21-year-old Tyrece Fuller appeared in custody at England’s Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday, according to a press update from the Metropolitan Police. On Saturday, Fuller was charged with murder. He’s next set to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday. According to a more detailed update from BBC News on Monday, Fuller was charged with murder and possession of a knife. Earlier this month, Davis was found injured in Lambeth, South London, and ultimately died at the scene. Davis, who was reported to be 27 at the time of the stabbing, was believed to be in the Ramilles Close area to visit an elderly relative.

As previously documented in an interview with The Fader in 2016, 21 Savage revealed that his younger brother Quantivayus was tragically shot and killed during a drug deal gone wrong. As a tribute to his brother, the “Bank Account” rapper inked a tattoo of a dagger between his eyes.

Hopefully, justice will soon be served and in a timely manner to bring peace to 21 and Terrell’s friends and family.