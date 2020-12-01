Wait, WHAAA???

After months of loud whispers and speculation, a PEOPLE source confirmed Rihanna is dating A$AP Rocky following reports of the pair having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.

The maybe-couple has been at the center of romance rumors since Rih broke up with her billionaire boy toy Hassan Jameel earlier this year. At the time, The Sun reported that Rih and Rocky had been canoodling but a source told E! that the singer was still single.

While news of their romance is new, these two have always had chemistry. Over the summer, Rihanna featured the “Fashion Killa” in her Fenty Skin campaign, which led to the duo doing several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

The 32-year-old stars have been close ever since Rocky joined Ri as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013. He was also featured on her track “Cockiness.”

In an interview with GQ, the “Fashion Killa” rapper said the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna is having too much fun.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

