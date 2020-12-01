Bossip Video

Tyler, The Creator voiced some random characters throughout Grand Theft Auto V, and some of his fans are just finding out about it all these years later.

Last week, a viral tweet, pointing out Tyler’s inclusion in the game, went viral. This was an especially interesting Easter egg to find since the game has been out for almost seven years now, and still, most players were unaware Tyler was included in it.

While it seems like something fans should have noticed by now, the characters Tyler voices don’t play a main role in the game, so this is a tidbit a fan just stumbled upon on accident.

just found out Tyler the creator voices some random dude in gta 5 lmaoo pic.twitter.com/IcHdnLwdo5 — Flacko⁷⛷ (@flackoyee) November 28, 2020

This specific tweet ended up moving more fans to embark on a journey to find the character voiced by Tyler so they could enjoy it for themselves.