Cynthia Bailey’s ordering her ex to pay up.

The Real Housewife has filed legal docs against her ex Peter Thomas alleging that he owes her $170,000 in connection with his now-defunct ATL restaurant Bar One. On the Bravo show, viewers watched Bar One go from a booming business to unfortunately foreclosure after the establishment’s landlord allegedly stopped making sufficient payments to the bank despite Peter paying his monthly rent.

Despite that, Peter moved on and vowed to open a new location, this time on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia. He currently owns Bar One Miami Beach, another location; Sports One Charlotte has closed. According to Cynthia herself, she loaned Peter money for the new Bar One that never surfaced.

She spoke about the loan in a 2017 interview with ESSENCE where she discussed their unfinished business.

“…we actually have unfinished business. I’m his partner at Bar One Atlanta. We’re building it out now. This was a project that we started while we were together, and we kind of put it on hold while we were kind of not liking each other so much.”

Now it looks like 50 Cynt wants her money back, all $170,000 of it.

According to Straight From The A, Bailey has filed a lawsuit against Thomas seeking to recoup the money. The owner of the blog is also alleging that the housewife might be using the lawsuit for a season 13 storyline.

“I’ve known about this situation quite some time, I didn’t know if Cynthia was gonna use it for a storyline, I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Michelle stated on her YouTube show. “But apparently […] this particular lawsuit was filed prior to her marrying Mike Hill. It was actually filed on September 22, 2020.” Michelle went on to explain how her sources told her that Peter was “fighting” the lawsuit since the “money in question is not actually owed until January 30, 2021.”

Peter has since reacted to the lawsuit and he told fans on social media that he’s befuddled by his ex-wife’s actions.

“Nothing is in foreclosure, property is paid for,” said Peter. I didn’t put this out there, Ms. Bailey did—I don’t know why, my phone number hasn’t changed, I didn’t know we had beef. The foreclosure is coming from Ms. Bailey saying she’s foreclosing on a $160,000 —not on a loan but a purchase.” I didn’t’ start this s*** but when you put a story like this out—it’s like putting a mug shot out on a person. I gotta get this stink off of me.”

Peter now says he’s “sidestepping the BS.”

