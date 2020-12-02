SPICYYY!

Everyone’s buzzing over the latest chapter of Larsa Pippen’s cougar chronicles that popped off when she was spotted with very married and very paid Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley (who recently signed a $60 million deal) in a scandalous development that set the internet ABLAZE.

The photos, which were posted on the WAGs Tea After Dark Instagram account, show the pair canoodling while shopping despite Beasley having a whole wife and brand new baby at home.

malik beasley is a maniac 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UrF57cmgss — gang (@chrishoee) December 2, 2020

At this point, it’s safe to say Beasley (24) is an ALL-TIME TERRIBLE CHEATER who took his shot at Pippen (46) IN PUBLIC under one of her Instagram posts ON THE FEED for EVERYBODY to see.

Malik Beasley went all in pic.twitter.com/1Yi5TiRUxR — DC (@DylansRawTake) December 2, 2020

Whether his wife Montana Yoh actually saw the post or ALL the tags from followers, we don’t know, but Malik galavanting around with Larsa was NEWS to her after waiting for him back home in Minnesota last week, according to TMZ reports.

Sources close to Beasley’s wife Montana Yao tell TMZ Sports … she was “blindsided” when she saw the pics of the Minnesota Timberwolves star arm-in-arm with Pippen during a Nov. 23 outing in Miami. Our sources tell us Yao — who has a child with Beasley — had expected Malik to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on Nov. 26 … and she was disappointed when he didn’t make it back. Then, things got worse when she saw Malik was out galavanting with Larsa. We’re being told Yao is pretty upset about the whole situation — and doesn’t know if things will be salvageable with Malik.

But wait, there’s more: multiple other women came out with stories about Malik’s cheating shenanigans in the latest MESSY NBA scandal shockingly not involving Tristan Thompson.

Even poor Scottie Pippen Jr. is catching the heat from his mother’s messy antics. A number of fans have been tweeting at the 20-year-old NBA star about his mom’s situationship with Beasley putting him in a very awkward position.

https://twitter.com/BayouBun/status/1333880303534870530/photo/1

Tell us ALLLL your thoughts on the deliciously messy scandal below and peep the absolute messiest reactions on the flip.