Bossip Video

What in the Kendu is going on here?!

In white folks with very messy (very wealthy) divorce drama news, Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband wants her to pay up to the tune of $436,000 a month.

ET Online confirmed that 43-year-old talent manager Brandon Blackstock has filed legal docs requesting that Clarkson pay him that staggering amount. The breakdown is $301,000 in spousal support and the remaining $135,000 for child support for their two children, River, 6, and Remington, 4. If Blackstock’s request is granted, he’d receive more than $5.2 million per year.

That’s not all however, he is also asking his ex for $2 million to cover his attorney’s fees. Kelly’s fans are currently trolling Brandon’s Instagram with comments like; “Get a job, bro!” and “A REAL man doesn’t ask a woman for spousal support.”

The singer/host filed for divorce from her husband in June after six years of marriage. This latest news about their contentious divorce comes after Kelly said on her talk show that she realized that she wanted to move on after having a revelation about their marriage; “This isn’t happiness.”

“Glennon, you write about the fallout from your divorce — I’m obviously going through one right now,” said Clarkson during a chat with author Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys. “It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids … I think, as women especially, we’re trained to take it all on and deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about.” […] “This isn’t happiness, and we both deserve better. That line so hit home for me: I don’t want this for everyone in this scenario right now.”

Clarkson won primary custody of the estranged couple’s two children earlier this week.

Estranged spouses requesting support from their famed exes is of course nothing new.

Mary J. Blige’s ex Kendu Isaacs requested $65,000 a month from the singer after their split but his request was denied. MJB was ordered to pay him $30,000 a month in spousal support instead.

Jesse Williams’ divorce from ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee caused a social media uproar when it was reported that she requested $50K child support from her ex of 13 years. Per the couple’s divorce settlement Aryn will receive two final spousal support payments from the actor of $50,695 for August 2019 and September 2019. Jesse will also pay her $50,629 per month for their two kids up until October 2019, and then $40k per month after that.

What do YOU think about Kelly Clarkson’s husband requesting $436K a month in spousal support?