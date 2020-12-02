Bossip Video

Ice Cube is speaking out following the controversy surrounding his collaboration with Donald Trump’s administration prior to the election.

Even though he has kept relatively quiet on his social media pages lately, Cube is back to reassure his followers that he hasn’t abandoned his political agenda and is still just as committed as ever to the Black community.

The BIG3 founder explained his abrupt absence in an Instagram video on Monday night, which comes more than a month after he received backlash for working with the Trump administration on his “Contract With Black America.”

“I know a lot people been wondering where I’ve been. I was real active before the election, talking about what’s needed, you know, specifically for the Black community,” the rapper said. “About 10 days or two weeks before the election, I pushed back all the way pretty much until now because I just felt there was a lot of noise, a lot of poison, a lot of people with they own agendas—personal agendas or party agendas—and they really wanted to attack me for what I was doing because it was outside of the line of what they was doing, or what they believed need to be done.”

The Los Angeles native went on to explain that he doesn’t care who the president is, emphasizing the importance of pushing our leaders to support policies that benefit the community, regardless of whether they’re a Republican or a Democrat.

“So that’s the agenda: to push whatever candidate that’s in power—Republican or Democrat—to do what needs to be done,” he continued. “I think we’ve focused on one party way too long … I just believe that when you really look at the problems we’re going through, it’s bipartisan. You’re really trippin’ if you don’t look at both sides of the aisle and push both sides of the aisle to fix the problem. What’s wrong with that? I think we gotta try that, because our problems are not being solved.”

Watch the video for yourself down below: