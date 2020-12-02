Bossip Video

The plot thickens… Malik Beasley’s wife reacted publicly Tuesday after learning from social media and blogs that the Minnesota Timberwolves player has been seeing Larsa Pippen.

Montana Yao posted on her Instagram stories Tuesday December 1, “Wow… I don’t even know this man,” The 23-year-old model who shares a son Makai with Beasley added. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” Yao also shared that “the truth always comes out one way or another,” adding, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

Meanwhile a source for The Shaderoom has confirmed that Montana retained an attorney and has decided to file for divorce after discovering his infidelity. The source says Montana is devastated and feels her husband was leading a double life because she never suspected he was cheating.

According to US Weekly reports Beasley met Yao, who is a former Miss Malibu Teen USA, in 2018. The pair welcomed their son Makai in March 2019. The Shaderoom is reporting that the couple also wed last March.

Unfortunately, when it rains it pours because another woman has also stepped forward on social media claiming she was dating Beasley for several months.

The Shaderoom reports that their affair began after Beasley slid into her DM’s.

Malik slid into her DMs and they have had a full on (alleged) relationship. Our source tells us, she’s been inside Malik’s home, she’s met his son, and has slept in the same bed he shares (or now shared) with his wife.Our source was able to get her hands on all the receipts, she claims Malik allegedly gave her over $2K, would speak to her everyday, confided in her and basically acted as though they were in a full relationship. Apparently, Malik went to Miami during the Thanksgiving holiday and ghosted her. A little later, she saw on social media a photo of him and Larsa Pippen hand-in-hand in Miami and went off.

Oh and Malik has been shooting his shot on and off the court for a minute. Peep the comments this resourceful Twitter user found:

Malik Beasley went all in pic.twitter.com/1Yi5TiRUxR — DC (@DylansRawTake) December 2, 2020

Messy… Messy… Messy…