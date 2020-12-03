Ayeeee!

Back at it again with with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a stressful holiday season dominated by chitter-chatter about Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley’s extra spicy saga, endless debates over the now infamous Bussit Brunch, petty reactions to Funk Flex getting lipo on the gram, loud whispers about Jeezy pushing his wedding back to 2025, wig-shifting shenanigans in Potomac and never-ending post-election shenanigans.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Malik Beasley’s stunning wife Montana Yao making her debut in the series amidst her soon-to-be ex-hubby’s dirty debauchery.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man…” Montana wrote on Instagram Stories. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

But wait, there’s more:

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another,” she added.

At this point, 9 months into quarantine, we’re all attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream, or stressing over the upcoming COVID vaccine hysteria in 2021.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Caresha, Kayla Nicole, and Yasmine Lopez delivering heat along with Alexis Skyyy and Brianna Amor giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Flo Milli, Bernice Burgos and Draya so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy some Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.