HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JT!

We LOVE us some JT who evolved into one of Rap’s baddest baddies alongside baddie BFF Caresha who make up the chart-topping, platinum-selling City Girls–Rap’s biggest (and most intriguing) group that gets more influential by the day.

JT–the spicier of the two–played a key role in the dynamic duo’s ascension to stardom with her quotable bars and screen-lickable looks that make her an essential follow on social media.

The 28-year-old’s obsession recently made headlines with her now-infamous nip slip that immediately went viral in the latest example of her growing star power.

“Oh sh*t. It’s always the t*tties for me,” she said as she popped her boob back into her bra. “Them sh*ts so g*d damn big.”

And yes, she responded to her trending tidday in the most City Girl way possible.

“Lol I’m really trending #1 on p*rn hub thus idiot gone say told you you gone get a #1,” she tweeted.

This happened just a few weeks after she confronted Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-stylist EJ at Cardi’s birthday party in LA but looks like EJ didn’t want any smoke.

“Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party, I know when Megan is faded, I know how passionate and animated Megan is when she’s talking, he recalled. It did become a lot, JT may have thought it was something more too and JT ran over and came in between us. I respect the City Girls, I have no issues with no females, I don’t want to have a war with no girls. Unfortunately, it got more animated than I wanted it to. […] JT came between us and she pushed me back.”

It appears many fans of the “P***y Talk” rapper weren’t aware that she was turning 28. Fans tweeted that the rap star looked younger than she is, with one user even commenting, “i legit thought you were 23 oh my gawd.”

JT took no time to respond, tweeting back in true spicy fashion, “Lol, why y’all thought I was younger? & what 28 look like?”

Lol, why y’all thought I was younger? & what 28 look like? 🥺😂 — JT. (@ThegirlJT) December 3, 2020

Others congratulated the birthday girl for her fine looks. “I thought you & Caresha was at least the same age,” wrote MayorBrookeDavis on Twitter. “I thought y’all were both like 23/24 … you look good. Black don’t crack, 28 doesn’t have a certain look, you just have a baby face.”

Either way, she STILL looks good!

How could you not love the unapologetic City Girl who lets fans into her hilariously relatable world one tweet or Live at a time?

How are you celebrating JT today? Tell us down below and peep her hottest thirst traps on the flip.