Our President in perpetuity President Barack Obama recently called into The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to reflect on the holiday season and his historic time as POTUS.

Christmas came early for Rickey Smiley when 44 casually called in and shared insider stories while promoting his memoir, A Promised Land. The two reflected on past White House holiday parties and Obama gave Rickey the real rundown on how Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama really felt about him vying for the Oval Office.

According to Obama, he couldn’t convince Michelle that his Presidential run was a good idea, but luckily some close confidantes helped ease her worries.

“It may have been her family, her brother, my brother in law Craig who may have convinced her more than me,” said Obama to Rickey Smiley. “I understand why she was resistant. We had been going nonstop in the years leading up to me running for President. I describe it as ‘being shot out of a cannon’, we had two small children, Michelle still had to work because it wasn’t like we were rich folks, I was gone a lot, traveling, campaigning. She just felt like we were getting settled in and then suddenly people talked about me running for President,” Obama added. I describe a scene in the book where I tell her, ‘Listen, honey. This wasn’t my plan but folks have talked to me about it and maybe I should do this, I think it’s important for us to think about if this is a possibility.’ She said, ‘What do you mean, US?! This is YOU, this is your thing!'”

Ultimately Obama weighed the “costs and burdens” of a Presidential run and he said that Michelle did the same thing.

“At the end of the day she decided that she did not want to stand in the way of what might be a historic campaign, but as I described in the book she never got happy about it. She still had her doubts and frustrations and I’m just now getting out of debt, [just now] getting out of the dog house.”

President Obama also told Rickey about some Obama family Christmas traditions that include decorating the tree, listening to The Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack, and The Temptations.

He also added that he, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia drink eggnog and hot cider but the girls usually skip out on decorations and watch The First Couple take the lead.

“They’re too busy eating Christmas cookies,” said Obama. “Some things never change.”

Listen to President Obama on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” below.