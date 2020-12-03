Bossip Video

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, Jeremih is finally being released from the hospital tomorrow.

The singer’s good friend, Chance The Rapper, is the one who let fans know the good news, taking to Instagram to announce that Jeremih is finally on the mend.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME,” the rapper tweeted on Thursday afternoon. He went on to write, “Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.”

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020