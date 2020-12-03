Bossip Video

Netflix giving us that good content from the continent for Christmas.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is the follow-up chapter to the Ramaphakela family’s previous comedy hit Seriously Single. Not exactly a sequel as much as a continuing narrative that brings the signature humor of the first film into a completely new storyline starring the hilarious siblings.

The story centers around Tumi Sello who is played by sharp-witted actress Busisiwe Lurayi. Tumi hasn’t spent a Christmas with her family in years and it suffices to say that there is a good reason for that. Beauty Sello, Tumi’s sister, played by Thando Thabethe is planning to jump the broom for the holiday and Tumi’s arrival and subsequent foul-ups nearly derail the whole damn thing. We won’t go into further detail but it’s best that you watch the trailer below and see why the 3-episode mini-series is a must-watch this holiday season then check out the official website for more!

A slice of sweet potato pie and a good drink would go perfect with some laughs from the motherland.