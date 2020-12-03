Bossip Video

After rapper Mo3 was murdered in Dallas, Texas in what may have been a setup, Lil Boosie was shot when he was in town for a show soon after.

Boosie has fought a murder charge, cancer, street life, and now was face to face with a hard recovery due to complications. Boosie was in the hospital for days leading to rumors it wasn’t looking good for him but as always Boosie came through victorious and was back on Instagram showing us he’s ok. According to TMZ, it was an uphill battle that included multiple surgeries.

The rapper revealed the brutal aftermath of not only the shooting, but the multiple surgeries he’s needed … including a procedure to remove bullet fragments, and getting screws put into his foot.

As you can see … it resulted in swelling, discoloration, and required several staples and stitches running from this thigh down past his knee.

The ghastly sight might leave Boosie’s fans speechless, but he’s using the video to accompany a new single, “Lost for Words,” which he dropped Thursday.

Hopefully with all that Boosie has been through, Mark Zuckerberg can have a change of heart and let him have his Instagram back to kill time during his recovery. Take a look at the gruesome injuries below.