Larsa Pippen turned her IG comments off but she’s clearly not backing down.

Just days after images surfaced of the 46-year-old mother of four holding hands with 24-year-old MARRIED NBA player Malik Beasley, Larsa took to Instagram Thursday to post a pouty self-portrait which she cheekily captioned, “Only the real can relate.”

Pretty bold on Larsa’s part right?

It’s not her first time commenting on social media in a way that seemed to speak to the scandal either. On Wednesday, December 2, she took to her Instagram story with a message that read, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Should we take that as a sign she wants the world to believe she wasn’t the nail in the coffin for Malik Beasley’s marriage?

Meanwhile sources close to E! say Malik Beasley’s newlywed wife Montana Yao has already put the paperwork in to end their marriage.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” the insider said. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Apparently Malik and Larsa’s relationship has been brewing for several weeks, as an insider previously told E! News the pair have been texting and making plans to see each other for several weeks. The same insider alleged that Larsa knew Malik was married BUT Beasley “played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage.”

“She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him,” the source said. “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

The status of Pippen’s own marriage to Chicago Bulls champ Scottie Pippen isn’t exactly clear to the public right now either. The couple wed in 1997 but ran into turbulence in recent years. He filed for divorce in 2016 — but called it off, then Larsa re-filed in 2018.

The scandal hasn’t kept Larsa from promoting her new jewelry line Larsa Marie. She posted a photo of her new Billboard Thursday, December 3rd. Check it out below:

