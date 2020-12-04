Bossip Video

Some famed “Love & Hip Hop” couple’s marital woes will be documented on TV, again.

Ray J and Princess, Mendeecees, and Yandy and Kirk and Rasheeda will apparently star in a “Love & Hip Hop” reality spinoff series. Page Six reports that the show features the “troubled couples” working out the kinks of their coupledom.

Comedian Michael Blackson and his girlfriend Miss Rada are also a part of the series.

Ray J and Princess recently made headlines for their back and forth divorce filings. Princess filed for divorce from Ray in early May, accusing him of partying with escorts and strippers and abandoning her while she was pregnant. Later in July, they reconciled and she asked the divorce to be dismssed. Then Ray surprised her and filed for divorce himself just two months later.

Yandy and Mendeecees are seemingly fine from the outside looking in, but this will be his first return to TV since being incarcerated for four years for drug trafficking.

Rasheeda and Kirk are also seemingly in a good place despite Kirk fathering a child with #LHHATL star Jasmine Washington during his marriage.

As for Michael Blackson and Rada, Rada made headlines when she hinted that she and the comedian were over.

“Gotta learn how to swipe right again….” wrote the model. She also deleted all of their pictures together. They’ve since reconciled.

PageSix reports that VH1 will also release a “Love & Hip Hop” All Star Reunion spinoff featuring Momma Dee, Scrappy, Bambi, Trick Daddy, Trina, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, Apryl, and Lil Fizz.

“It’ll be a seven-episode party,” an insider told them about the series.

Both series are set to air in 2021—will YOU be watching???