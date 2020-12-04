Bossip Video

Attention all Lambs, your Christmas Queen is officially here.

Undisputed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is celebrating the premiere of “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” that’s debuting globally TODAY Friday, December 4, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Included in the special is an all-star lineup of all you could possibly “want for Christmas”; Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

There are also extra special appearances made by Carey’s twins with Nick Cannon, #DemBabies; son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

The special tells the story of a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole that’s (of course) solved by the great Mezzo-Soprano songstress herself. What follows is described as a “holiday spectacular to make the world merry” with dancing, animation, and musical performances.

One such performance already making its rounds online is a historic holiday video featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson helping the X-Mas Queen belt out a remix of her hit “Oh Santa!.”

The Lambs are already dubbing the music video that features the sonic boom baddies in Santa’s workshop, a classic, especially since Ariana and Mariah, harmonized together.

Mariah & Ariana harmonizing together with their whistle notes… Never thought we’d see this day omg 😭 https://t.co/WhRgtUxqHz pic.twitter.com/kDE6RAWnNt — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) December 4, 2020

The studio after mariah, ariana and Jennifer Huston recorded #OhSanta pic.twitter.com/9jimQiPpxT — filype // 𝑶𝒉 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂 𝒊𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 🎄 (@stuckwitharixna) December 4, 2020

In addition to the video, the single and soundtrack are currently available on Apple Music for your holiday hearing pleasure.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is executive produced by Carey, as well as Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers, and the special is written by Caroline Fox.

The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music on December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.

Are YOU watching Mariah’s “Magical Christmas Special”???