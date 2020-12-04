Bossip Video

These folks are REALLY bold these days…

The murder of Black bodies is always heartbreaking but when someone is so flagrantly indifferent to ending our lives it is infuriating. Such is the case with the murder of 27-year-old Martika Ferguson in Oklahoma. According to FoxNews, Martika was killed in an alleyway by a 30-year-old white man named Shane Dale Perosi.

SWAT and detectives raided Perosi’s home and found all the evidence they needed to connect him to the killing. When he was interviewed by police he made no bones about what he did and why he did it.

During an interview with detectives, Perosi “confessed he shot and killed Ferguson” and said he did so “to teach her a lesson,” according to police.

B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse…

When Perosi was booked at the Garfield County Detention Facility, he “again reiterated he had murdered Ferguson and said he was glad he’d done so,” the statement said.

When it was all said and done Perosi has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, and destruction of evidence.

We sincerely hope he gets a sharp and jagged dose of karma while he’s locked in the box.