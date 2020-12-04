Bossip Video

Many of the new generations may know ICE-T mostly from his role on Law & Order: SVU–But before he was on their TV weekly, he was one of the first real-life gangstas many people didn’t want their kids listening to.

His song “Cop Killer” caused chaos when it was released and was a sign he was cut from a different cloth. So, when it comes to being a gangsta, he can spot one from a mile away, because he was one, himself. Recently, Ice-T sat down for an interview with Unique Access Ent., where he broke down why he thinks 50 Cent and Bobby Shmurda are the last gangsta rappers.

“To me, the last gangster rapper was 50 Cent,” he said. “Because he basically embodied that image, that ‘I don’t give a fuck.’ 50 Cent had you really believing you didn’t wanna fuck with him. I heard 50 Cent when he was beefing with Fat Joe and he was like, ‘Fat Joe, I’m right down the street. It’s real hard to find a n*a when you know he got a gun, ain’t it?’ But, I think 50 was the last one who did it that I believed.” “You know who the real last gangster rapper was? Bobby Shmurda,” he said. “But, that’s when keeping it real goes wrong. You dig? That’s when them GS9 boys… And you know when I saw ‘em, I said, ‘This little n***as is probably the business. This little n***as look wild like that.’ But, they were bar-for-bar snitching on themselves.”

He goes on to give credit to the new trap rappers that they inspire and make selling drugs and getting money believable–but as for actually scaring someone? They don’t come close. You can watch him explain in detail below.