Chance The Rapper is being sued by his former manager Pat Corcoran–aka Pat The Manager–for $3 million over allegedly unpaid commissions. The rapper fired his manager earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Corcoran alleges Chance ignored his professional advice and blamed him for the underwhelming response to his 2019 release, The Big Day. He goes on to claim that the rapper blamed him for poor ticket sales and refused to pay commissions that were owed after firing him back in April.

“Upon information and belief, the commissions owed by CTR, Cool Pop Merch and CTR Touring to PTM in connection with the above are in excess of $3 million,” reads the lawsuit.

Further on in the suit, Corcoran also details how he helped Chance achieve success despite the artist’s refusal to work in the traditional record label system. The two allegedly maintained a healthy working relationship until early 2019, at which point the rapper had announced The Big Day, dubbed his debut album after three mixtapes, would drop in July. Corcoran was not consulted on the release date prior to his announcement.

“Given the significant amount of work, care and attention needed to produce an album, Corcoran expressed serious concern with the projected release date [Chance] had unilaterally announced for the album,” the filing reads.

The timeline, to Corcoran, was unrealistic–especially since Chance was getting married in the middle of the recording sessions. The response to The Big Day, from fans, was less-than stellar, which, according to Corcoran’s lawyers, was in-part due to the “unproductive and undisciplined” studio sessions, which resulted in a “freestyle-driven product of sub-par quality.”