A co-parenting conundrum popped off between these two.

Brittni Mealy, rapper Future’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 8-year-old-son Prince, put the rapper all the way on BLAST last night by showing video of herself cursing him out on her Instagram stories. In the posts, you hear Brittni yelling outside of the location of her son’s birthday party, alleging Future had done something disrespectful.

In texts following the video of her yelling outside of the party — apparently as Future walked away, Brittni says the father of her son yelled expletives at the boy and threatened to “shoot” her up.

“”I don’t even do this but @Future you a real p*ssy you knew to hide and run when I came cause you don’t want this smoke b*tch boy you ran from my kids p*ssy a** h*e!! Run like yo scary a** always do b*tch!” Who tf tell a 8 year old f*ck him and he will shoot up his mom n*gga a real b*tch. Don’t come back begging like yo a** always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight.”

Brittni deleted the stories airing out her’s and Future’s domestic fight, but it was captured by The Shade Room before she did. Swipe to see it.

Wow! These two have an up and down relationship, with them breaking up and getting back together several times in the past. The last time they were spotted out together was in 2019.

Recently, fans thought Brittni might have been angry after Future flaunted a new girlfriend, Dess Dior, on Instagram. This is the first time she’s publicly alleged he’s threatened her life.

