We were excited to learn that Jeremih has won his battle with COVID.

The Chicago native has been released from the hospital after once being in dire straits, and on a ventilator due to the virus.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih said in a statement released by his family. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

We’re so happy about this news. It was looking pretty scary for Jeremih for a minute there.