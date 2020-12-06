Bossip Video

“Mercy”, Kenya Moore is revealing that she once went out with Kanye West but things turned out disastrous.

The RHOA star was a recent guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” and while in Wendy’s hot seat she shared that she previously went out with the “God Is King” rapper and things didn’t go as expected.

“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore revealed to Wendy. “That was a disaster.”

She shared that after the two went out on a date, things got weird back at Kanye’s crib—and it sounds like the “Flashing Lights” rapper had some Pornhub-ish content playing on the TV.

“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV,” she added. “I was lost. He left me alone wandering around his house and then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. “So that was my exit,” Moore recalled. “As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing.””

That date didn’t sound weird at all.

Back in 2013, Kenya told Access Hollywood that Yeezy was “sweet” and “very humble” but left it at that.

“We met in Beverly Hills. He walked over, he was very humble. He spoke to me. He was super nice,” she explained. “Of course, we didn’t date, because I was with someone. He was a very charming guy, I can say that. I was very charmed. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board,” she told Access Hollywood in 2013. “I’m very happy that he’s found love and that him and Kim [Kardashian] are having a good relationship.”

Prior to this Kanye news, Kenya made headlines amid rumors that she reconciled with her estranged husband Marc Daly. The two attended their daughter Brooklyn Daly’s birthday party together and looked happy despite them both filing for divorce.

Kenya previously said that they’ve been having virtual therapy sessions to work things out amid claims that Marc flat out told her; “I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.”

What do YOU think about Kenya’s date with Ye and rumors she’s reconciling with Marc Daly?

You can see more of Kenya TONIGHT when The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 premieres at 8/7 c on Bravo.