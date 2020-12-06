MAGAIsCancelled: “Saturday Night Live” Drags Giuliani And Weirdo Trump In Hearing And Weekend Update Skits [VIDEO]

Weirdo Trump is on his way out and everything is funny.

“Saturday Night Live” had to be pretty brutal for Trump supporters this weekend, thanks to an incredible cold open that depicted the recent Michigan election hearing and saw Kate McKinnon playing Rudy Giuliani and Cecily Strong as Melissa Carone. Colin Jost also roasted Trump in his Weekend Update sketch. Check out the cold open below.

We don’t even know where to begin. That was hilarious. We’re not sure whether we are more tickled over the “After David” or Rudy’s disgusting bodily functions. We also wanted to make sure to give Colin Jost his flowers. The “Weekend Update” comedian had us ROLLING with “You is need to go!” You know we agree. Check out the sketch below:

What was your favorite part? We love that they played the actual footage of Giuliani’s embarrassing public disclosure on the Weekend Update.